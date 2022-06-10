share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People Judge Credibility of Information Based on Its Popularity, Study Finds

“It makes sense for us to care about what other people think, not just to conform, but because we’re looking for reliable sources…”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 10, 2022
why people believe mininformation if its popular
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindFake News
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related