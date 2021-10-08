share
People From Higher Socio‑Economic Backgrounds Often Exhibit Lower Emotional Intelligence: Study

The meta-analysis suggests that higher socio-economic status can lead to increased self-focus, and less motivation to attend to others’ emotions.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 13, 2021
Image Credit: Succession
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

