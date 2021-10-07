share
Acid Attack Survivors Are Entitled to Rehab and Medical Aid, Not Just Compensation: Bombay HC

Rehabilitation in the form of social support and free medical treatment, can help survivors reintegrate into society and challenge social stigma.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 8, 2021
Bombay HC acid attack survivors
Image credit: E-Committee
