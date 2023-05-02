share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People Find Nonsense Credible if They Think a Scientist Said It, Shows Study

According to the “Einstein Effect,” people are likely to find “pseudo-profound bullshit” more credible if it comes from scientists rather than spiritual gurus.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 14, 2022
why we believe nonsensical statements
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureSciencehuman behavior
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related