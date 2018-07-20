share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Government Eliminates GST on Menstrual Pads

But the move doesn’t guarantee lower prices for women.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 23, 2018
pad.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsperiods
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related