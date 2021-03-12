share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pandemic Curbed the Expected Spread of a Mysterious, Paralyzing Viral Disease in Children

Acute flaccid myelitis has been on the rise in recent years, but the social isolation related to Covid19 prevented another outbreak.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 15, 2021
coronavirus pandemic
Image Credit: Stat News
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthface mask
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related