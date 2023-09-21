share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s Pending Oxytocin Ban Could Endanger New Mothers

A blanket ban on the synthetic hormone is not going to solve a misuse problem.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jul 5, 2018
oxytocin ban
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthBut Why
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related