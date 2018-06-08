share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s Maternal Mortality Rates Dropped Dramatically in Five Years

Initiatives to protect the health of pregnant women are paying off.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jun 8, 2018
india maternal mortality rates
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthProgress
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related