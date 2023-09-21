share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Common, Immune‑Suppressing Miscarriage Treatment ‘No Better Than Placebo’

The odds that rhG-CSF is behind a successful pregnancy are low.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Jul 4, 2018
recurrent miscarriage treatment
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related