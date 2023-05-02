share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Oxygen Is Disappearing From Earth’s Freshwater Lakes, Putting Ecosystems at Risk

Depleted oxygen levels increase greenhouse gas emissions — affecting people and the environment.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 3, 2021
oxygen level declining in lakes
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentoxygen
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related