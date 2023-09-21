share
The Swdl
Burning Ship Leaks Chemicals In Indian Ocean, Causing Sri Lanka’s “Worst Environmental Disaster”

The accident spilled plastics and hazardous chemicals, killing marine life and threatening the surrounding ecology.

Saumya Kalia
Jun 2, 2021
sri lanka burning cargo ship
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

