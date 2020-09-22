share
The Swdl
156 Countries Agree To The WHO’s Covid19 Vaccine Distribution Plan

The WHO’s COVAX plan will prioritize the top 3% of most at-risk people from each country, a move some ethicists have criticized.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 22, 2020
WHO vaccine distribution plan
Image Credit: Wikipedia
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

