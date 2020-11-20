share
The Swdl
Germany Requires Corporate Boards to Comprise 30% Women

“This one breakthrough is historic. We are putting an end to women-free boardrooms in large companies.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 23, 2020
germany boardroom
Image credit: IStock Photo
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

