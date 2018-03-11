share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Empathy Is Encoded in Our DNA

Finally, an excuse for your perpetual schadenfreude.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Mar 12, 2018
levels of empathy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindall ages
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related