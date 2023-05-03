share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Spot the Earliest Roots of Empathy in How Babies Process Touch

New research is shedding light on how empathy develops through the brain activity of 7-month-olds, suggesting parenting might be less about instilling empathy from scratch than teaching children how to use their bi...

written by
Lila Sahija
published
Jan 21, 2018
baby brain activity
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScience
AuthorLila Sahija

Lila reports on health and science news for The Swaddle. She has loved biology ever since she dissected her first frog in eighth grade, and now has a keen interest in examining human behavior. She also loves animals and takes at least one adventure a year through rural India. Oh, and she bakes a mean German coffee cake.

Related