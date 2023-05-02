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Our Brains Build up a Toxic Chemical After Stressful Work. Fatigue May Protect Us From It.

“Influential theories suggested that fatigue is a sort of illusion cooked up by the brain to make us stop whatever we are doing and turn to a more gratifying activity.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 12, 2022
why do we have mental fatique
Image Credit: Stocksy
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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