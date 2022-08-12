share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Doctors Aren’t Warning Women of the Health Risks of Anal Sex, Leading to Complications: Report

Not talking about the risks and safety precautions “may be failing a generation of young women, who are unaware of the risks.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 12, 2022
does anal sex hurt for women
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related