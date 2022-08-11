share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Tobacco Companies Target Children While Promoting Cigarettes in Middle‑Low Income Countries

Advertising near playgrounds, placing products near sweets and sugary drinks, are some of the tactics employed.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 11, 2022
tobacco companies children
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildren's health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related