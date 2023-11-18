share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Online Gaming Is Pretend – But the Harassment In-Game Isn’t

As online gaming gets more advanced, the definition of harm changes.

written by
Anjali Menon
published
Nov 18, 2023
online gaming
Image credit - Istock/Denise D'souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureTech
AuthorAnjali Menon

Bio: Anjali Menon is a writer and visual artist from Bombay. She writes about gender, violence, the internet, and books.

Related