share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

On Piracy as Resistance

Why big tech surveillance, platform capitalism, and mismatched value systems have brought piracy back into the zeitgeist.

written by
Saachi Gupta
published
Feb 3, 2026
Image Credit: Neha Shekhawat For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureTechinternet
AuthorSaachi Gupta

Saachi Gupta is a writer, journalist, and the founder of Cold Cut Press. Her work primarily revolves around digital culture, womanhood and neocolonialism.

Related