share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Big Tech Wants You to Get Digisexual

Generative AI models are seizing sex as a market opportunity. Hard-won ethical norms around sexuality could change for the worse.

written by
Isha Bhallamudi
published
Jan 12, 2026
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureTechAI
AuthorIsha Bhallamudi

Isha Bhallamudi is a researcher and writer whose work examines technology, society, and gender.

Related