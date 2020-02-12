share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Odisha’s Maternity Benefits Are Touted as a Success; That’s Only Half the Story

The state has made strides in providing wage compensation and nutrition to pregnant women, but access to quality health care is still lacking.

written by
Sweta Dash
published
Feb 12, 2020
Odisha maternity benefits
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealth care
AuthorSweta Dash

Sweta Dash is a gender studies scholar at Ambedkar University Delhi. She is currently researching maternal health in India, primarily focusing on the implementation of Mamata Yojana, Odisha's state-sponsored maternity entitlement. She is associated with the Right To Food campaign and the Rethink Aadhaar collective.

Related