Odisha, U.P. Top List of Most‑Contaminated Sites in India

Government report: There are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 8, 2021
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

