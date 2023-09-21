share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Discover Evidence of Mysterious Structure Inside the Earth’s Core

“It’s very exciting — and might mean we have to re-write the textbooks.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 5, 2021
What is inside earth's core
Image Credits: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceEarth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related