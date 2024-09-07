notes on a failed brat summer

I primarily listened to brat in hours-long auto commutes as an escape from deadlocked Mumbai traffic. I visualized Charli XCX’s Boiler Room set in Ibiza with a 40,000 waitlist that only accommodated 400 people, thinking about how Mumbai clubs (the few I’ve been to) are still doing 2000s “That’s What I Call Music!” style sets. Last year, Barbie embodied the “girly but not a girl” feminism. This year, Charli described herself as “bitchy but not a bitch” when talking about the song “Girl, so confusing.” I wondered, who is this type of person, and where do they live? Is it in Dimes Square, NYC or Dublin, UK or Dadar, Mumbai? What are the spatial and cultural requirements of brat? You might need cliques, a garage rave scene to speak of, an it-girl ouroboros that hates itself, cult bookstores selling SCUM Manifesto in zine form, maybe a rundown local shop for cigs and cheap booze. I assess my options in Mumbai: a type of contrived scene in Antisocial sometimes (if you can pay a few thousand a pop and know someone who knows someone, which I don’t), speakeasy clubs in Bandra (which I’ve never tried to go see), bookstores (also in Bandra) selling zines above full price (they’re “vintage”), no real it-girls that I envy or emulate, and cigs and booze at your doorstep thanks to the gig economy. It’s bratty, but can anyone say it’s brat?

Which is to ask: what has brat done to all of us?

The internet collectively thought it had a brat summer because the idea made us feel free and unabashed despite our lives not being like that. It was a return to the pure rapture of physical sensation: when you imagine yourself in the club Charli’s talking about, you can see how the strobe lights make everyone look like a singular, writhing mass together, and the sound makes everyone’s hearts jump in unison. Her famous Boiler Room set looks like a religious experience. And then you remember you’re already exhausted from a commute that began at 8am and that nobody can really be a partygirl in this economy. Nothing beats the cognitive dissonance of listening to Charli XCX vocal-frying about guessing the color of her underwear while running to catch a cab and getting splashed with stagnant rainwater by an asshole in an SUV.

Every time I try to feel brat in my own life, I just feel silly and out of touch. What was I missing?

Nevertheless, brat reawakened my – and I suspect a lot of people’s – yearning to be a cool girl. In a last-ditch effort to find something in common to connect with her, I listened hard to search for any hint of Indianness in Charli XCX, aka Charlotte Emma Aitchison, who is half-Indian, but I never could find it. She’s too chic, too unreachable. She is a wildebeest of a personality – her unruly cascade of dark curls, the Earth-shaking stomp in her strut, her basslines thundering like a thousand hooves in the near distance. It is absurd to think she has something to do with Gujarat, the birthplace of Gandhi, the seat of Narendra Modi’s power, the dry state, the vegetarian state, the state with bloody religious riots in its past, the state with the regimented development narrative. What kind of a person gets to have ancestry in such a state and never even have to talk about it? I marvel at the possibilities of feeling untethered to any place or category and the freedom to be something new. Boxing oneself into a category like “diaspora” or “South Asian” automatically invites serious questions, but Charli wants to be unserious, and brat is how she gets to be without being asked any questions. And maybe that’s her right. But every time I try to feel brat in my own life, I just feel silly and out of touch. What was I missing?