share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Zealand Has Won ‘Battle’ Against Covid19, PM Jacinda Ardern Says. What Does That Mean?

A win against Covid19 looks markedly different in New Zealand than it does in more densely populated countries around the world.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 28, 2020
New Zealand Covid19
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related