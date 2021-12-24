share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Evidence Supports the Use of MDMA – the Drug in Ecstasy – in PTSD Treatment

MDMA-assisted psychotherapy has been shown to produce positive results in people who don’t respond to traditional forms of trauma treatment.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 24, 2021
MDMA helps treat PTSD
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related