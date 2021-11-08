share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

McDonald’s Ads Target Children in Developing Countries, Worsen Diet Problems: Study

These marketing tactics may worsen existing public health problems in countries like India where access to nutritional food is a challenge, say researchers.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 23, 2021
fast food ads harmful
Image Credits: Getty Images / Packaging Company
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthjunk food
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related