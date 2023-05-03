share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

AI Spots a New Antibiotic Effective Against Deadly, Drug‑Resistant Bacteria

The drug, halicin, was originally developed as a diabetes medication, but may be more effective as an antibiotic.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 3, 2020
new antibiotics
A slide of the bacteria Eleftheria terrae, which produces a byproduct that has given rise to a new class of antibiotics. Recently, in another breakthrough against antibiotic resistance, an algorithm identified a previously unknown, new antibiotic called halicin. (Image Credit:
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechantibiotic resistance
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related