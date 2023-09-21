share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Earth Has a Second Moon — for Now

A passing asteroid the size of a car has been trapped by Earth’s gravitational pull.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 28, 2020
earth's second moon
Image Credit: NASA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencespace
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related