share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Natural Vegetation Is an Effective Alternative to Expensive Anti‑Pollution Technology, Researchers Say

Growing natural vegetation near factories is inexpensive and can reduce pollution by an average of 27%.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 19, 2019
natural vegetation helps reduce pollution
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentair pollution
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related