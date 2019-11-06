share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Environmentally Sensitive Areas Still Battle Human Encroachment in More Than 150 Countries, Says Report

Global ambitions to protect 30% of the world’s endangered land are hindered by a lack of resources, say scientists.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 7, 2019
encroachment in environmentally sensitive areas
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironment
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related