NASA Sends Baby Squids Into Space for Research

The research team is studying how spaceflight affects the squids — to understand ways of preserving human health during long space missions.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 22, 2021
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

