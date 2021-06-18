share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Preserve 10,000‑Year‑Old Ice As ‘Climate Memory’ For the Future

“If we lost archives such as this one, we would lose the memory of how humankind has altered the atmosphere.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 18, 2021
alps climate history extraction
Image Credit: Pixabay
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related