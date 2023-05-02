share
Space Station Astronauts Discover Never‑Before‑Seen Microbes

Researchers from India and the U.S. have isolated three previously unknown strains of bacteria found on various space station surfaces.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 18, 2021
have new microbes been discovered in space
Image Credit: Wikipedia (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Methylobacterium_jeotgali.jpg)
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

