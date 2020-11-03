share
The Swdl
Coughing Into a Phone Could Be a New Test for Asymptomatic Covid

The MIT-developed algorithm identified people with asymptomatic infections with 100% accuracy, just by the sound of their forced cough.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 3, 2020
do i have covid
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor.

