share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

More Than 60% Death Row Prisoners Are Living With a Mental Health Disorder: Study

Past traumatic experiences — in addition to lack of food, and repeated sexual and physical torture in jails — were found to be major causes.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 6, 2021
death row prisoner mental health
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindJustice
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related