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Can Zapping People’s Brains Prevent Them From Committing Violent Crimes?

A study suggests it’s possible — but the better question is whether we should.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jul 13, 2018
biological crime prevention
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BodiesMindinner workings
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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