The Buzz Cut: Nick Jonas, PC Add Competition to Weddings With Sangeet‑Themed Reality Show

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas want to keep the coverage of their wedding going — with a sangeet-themed reality show for to-be-married couples. Think Nach Baliye, in the most literal sense of the phrase.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist who took irresponsible adult lawmakers to task this year, becomes TIME magazine’s youngest “Person of the Year.” “We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow,” she told TIME. “That is all we are saying.”

An artist sold a banana duct-taped to the wall at Art Basel for hundreds of thousands of dollars. And then, someone ate it. Is this art?

A woman volleyball player in Mizoram breastfed her baby during half-time, a photo of which went viral on social media. The surprise? She’s being hailed as a supermom, which is a sea change from just last year. Guess we are making headway with women’s right to public spaces after all.

Lupita Nyong’o has emerged as one of the biggest, most talented actors in Hollywood’s recent history, with impeccable taste in movies and a killer off-the-screen fashion presence. So why does the industry hate her?

There’s a dating app that matches people by their DNAs, in order to make compatible people — who have no history of disease — meet, fall in love, and reproduce. Romance meets eugenics, in this jarring 60 Minutes segment highlighting the racist use of tech.

In a rare interview, Beyoncé opened up about her painful miscarriage before the birth of her first child, Blue Ivy, how she has traversed motherhood, and what it took to build her empire.

Clint Eastwood’s new drama Richard Jewel — the story of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing — has come under fire for suggesting real-life journalist Kathy Scruggs, featured as a character in the film, traded sex for a scoop. Journalists are horrified at the allegation — but looking at how pop culture doesn’t take women journalists seriously, the Oscar-tipped film comes as no surprise.

As feminism evolves, and new feminist writers pop up out of the woodwork, a silent mainstay in feminist publishing, Feministing, is folding. Is the heyday of feminist blogging past?