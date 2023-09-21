share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Moms Talk About When And Why They Smoke Up

No, it’s not because of the stress of motherhood.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
May 9, 2018
smoke up
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturemoms
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related