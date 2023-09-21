share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Lectures Are Not an Effective Way to Teach

Interactive techniques are better for learners.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 7, 2018
effective teaching methods
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureschool
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related