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Minors Engaging in ‘Mutual Acts of Love’ Not Sexual Assault: Meghalaya HC

The court’s judgement highlights a common phenomenon — where minor boys are criminalized under the POCSO act for mutual physical intimacy with a minor girl.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 2, 2022
can minors be charged with sexual assault
Image credit – High Court of Meghalaya
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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