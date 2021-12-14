share
The Swdl
Minors Engaging in ‘Mutual Acts of Love’ Not Sexual Assault: Meghalaya HC

The court’s judgement highlights a common phenomenon — where minor boys are criminalized under the POCSO act for mutual physical intimacy with a minor girl.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 2, 2022
can minors be charged with sexual assault
Image credit – High Court of Meghalaya
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

