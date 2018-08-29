share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In India’s Juvenile System, Children Are Criminalized for Their Circumstances

Instead of understanding children’s backgrounds and needs, juvenile detention centers blur the line between committing violence and fleeing violence.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 14, 2021
india juvenile homes
Image Credit: Istock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticechildren
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related