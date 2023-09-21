The Buzz Cut: Lady Gaga Re‑releases Album After Removing the R. Kelly Song

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Lady Gaga just became the first artist to re-release physical copies of an album after having taken out problematic content — in this case, accused serial abuser R. Kelly’s song “Do What You Want” from her bestselling album Art Pop. She removed the song from Art Pop’s track list on streaming sites back in January, a move mirrored by Chance the Rapper too.

Kanye West told Kim Kardashian her sexiness hurts his soul and that the way she dresses (or doesn’t) — in body-hugging, skimpy clothing, like at the MET Gala — bothers him now that he is a man of the cloth. To which Kardashian had just one answer — “Ridiculous.”

Frank Ocean, the singer-songwriter/queer icon, is launching a queer night club, with an inaugural event called Prep+ — to pay homage to “what could have been of the 1980s NYC club scene” if HIV prevention drugs had existed.

Why do some men only have female friends? Is it just because they like connections with women — or is it that they fear connections with other men? Toxic masculinity might be the culprit.

We live in an ageist society. Older people are discriminated against and judged on the basis of prejudice that is often associated with old age. But what about people who feel younger than they actually are? The latest controversy about feeling differently than one’s reality centers around age — should older people be allowed to change their age if they feel younger?

You’ll never guess what the most-utilized architectural feature of the decade is: stairs, that reach nowhere. Now a glorified form of bleachers, the construction of stairs, as a tourist attraction, designed to let people see and be seen, has gained popularity across the world.

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has stepped in it again. Known for her history of “accidentally” letting slip the n-word in conversations and on social media, this time, Rodriguez posted an Instagram story wherein she’s singing a song and fully pronouncing the n-word. It took two apologies to calm her fans down.

Renowned authors Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo were both awarded the Booker Prize — a move the awards jury has not made before. Many think it’s to take away from Evaristo’s achievement as a woman of color.

The CW is coming out with yet another television adaptation of Nancy Drew — but is the teenage sleuth from childhoods past the same woman now? Drew’s personality is so malleable that it has changed with every adaptation to suit the times it was released in — who, exactly, is Nancy Drew?