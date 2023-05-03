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#MeToo Calls for People to #BelieveHer; But 39% of Survey Respondents Believe Some Accusations are Unwarranted.

Does unwarranted mean false? Or does it just mean ambiguous?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 31, 2018
MeToo Accusations
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PowerJustice#MeToo
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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