The Swdl
Air India Is Being Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant Pilots

“The airline’s policies treat pregnancy like a stigma that assumes women pilots are ‘unfit’ to discharge their duties ably.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 13, 2021
PowerJusticegender bias
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

