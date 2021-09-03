share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Foot Tapping or Chewing Sounds Make Some People Anxious

For people with misophonia, specific sounds can trigger emotional or physiological responses including irritation and panic.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 13, 2021
what is misophonia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related