share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Disabled Female Athlete Held From Going To Championship ‘Alone’ Like It’s The 1800s

The Sports Authority of India recently refused to send an athlete to a world championship in Poland — revealing their patriarchal biases.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 10, 2021
female athlete with disability going to world championship alone
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticedisability
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related