Movies Objectify Women but Glorify Men for Sexual Adventures: Madras HC

The court was ruling to uphold the conviction of two men for rape and extortion against a number of women.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Dec 15, 2021
movies objectify women madras high court
Image Credit:Dreamstime
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

