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Movies Objectify Women but Glorify Men for Sexual Adventures: Madras HC

The court was ruling to uphold the conviction of two men for rape and extortion against a number of women.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 15, 2021
movies objectify women madras high court
Image Credit:Dreamstime
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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