We were promised an AI revolution, but it didn’t quite pan out. Thinking about how AI perceives gender helps us see the cracks.

Here are Sandy Stone and Morgan Klaus, who connect the dots between gender and AI.

In ‘The Missing Link,’ The Swaddle’s science podcast, we take a look at humanity’s most urgent questions – and the answers that might be lurking in unexpected science.

